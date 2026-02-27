O Panneerselvam joins DMK in presence of CM Stalin

Panneerselvam, who was once described as “Patchai Tamilar” by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, formally aligned with the ruling party after being expelled from the AIADMK.

Following his ouster, the soft-spoken leader had floated the AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Retrieval) Kazhagam, but his efforts to reclaim control of the party did not succeed.

Sources said that after several rounds of informal talks with the DMK leadership, the leader decided to join the ruling party.