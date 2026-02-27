O Panneerselvam: Politician who held all the cards but lost the game

This shift of loyalty of OPS is not merely a routine political realignment; it is the final chapter in the story of a leader who once sat atop the power structure of Tamil Nadu but whose indecision and strategic miscalculations gradually eroded his political capital.

For nearly 15 years until Jayalalithaa’s demise, OPS remained the undisputed number two, a figure of stability within the party and government. However, the vacuum created by her death in 2016 triggered a tectonic shift. His "Dharma Yuddham" (righteous war) against V.K. Sasikala was a high-stakes gamble for legitimacy. While it initially painted him as the protector of the party’s legacy, the political maneuvering that followed saw him outflanked by Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who secured the Chief Minister’s post. The subsequent patch-up in 2017, which saw OPS return as Deputy Chief Minister and Party Coordinator, was less a victory and more a power-sharing truce in a party that historically abhors dual power centers.

The truce was inherently unstable. Following consecutive electoral defeats, the demand for a single leadership structure a euphemism for consolidating power under EPS grew. The abolition of the Coordinator posts and the reinstatement of the General Secretary position in June 2022 was a direct political purge, culminating in OPS’s expulsion the following month. His legal challenges against the expulsion failed, marking the beginning of his descent into political isolation.