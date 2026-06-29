No milk shortage in Chennai, says co-op; silent on rest of Tamil Nadu

In a clarification, the State-run dairy cooperative said reports claiming a substantial reduction in milk supply were factually incorrect and did not reflect the actual position.

It said all milk variants continue to be supplied across Chennai through its distribution network. On average, Aavin distributes about 14.50 lakh litres of milk daily to consumers in the city.

According to data released by Aavin, average metro milk sales increased from 14.46 lakh litres per day in June 2025 to 14.82 lakh litres per day in June 2026, a gain of 36,000 litres per day.