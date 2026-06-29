No milk shortage in Chennai, says co-op; silent on rest of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Aavin on Monday denied reports that milk supply had been reduced in the Chennai Metropolitan area, stating that distribution continues without interruption and that daily sales have increased over the past year, even though it didn't clarify whether there is any shortage across the State.
In a clarification, the State-run dairy cooperative said reports claiming a substantial reduction in milk supply were factually incorrect and did not reflect the actual position.
It said all milk variants continue to be supplied across Chennai through its distribution network. On average, Aavin distributes about 14.50 lakh litres of milk daily to consumers in the city.
According to data released by Aavin, average metro milk sales increased from 14.46 lakh litres per day in June 2025 to 14.82 lakh litres per day in June 2026, a gain of 36,000 litres per day.
"There has been no reduction in the supply of any milk variant. Milk distribution is being maintained in accordance with normal operational requirements and prevailing consumer demand," the clarification said.
Aavin said it remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted milk supply through its distribution network.