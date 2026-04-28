Nilgiris forest fire brought under control after a prolonged battle

“However, multiple teams remain stationed for continuous monitoring and to respond swiftly to any fresh outbreaks. Improved humidity levels have been a key factor in bringing the fire under control,” said R. Kiruba Shankar, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris).

The blaze, which broke out on April 15 in the Wenlock Downs forest area under the Parsons Valley Range of the Nilgiri Forest Division, spread rapidly due to harsh weather conditions and strong winds.

The situation prompted a large-scale firefighting operation involving more than 400 forest personnel. Two teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), five teams from the Fire and Rescue Services, and over 100 members of Eco Development Committees also assisted in the containment efforts.