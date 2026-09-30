New Chief Minister's Office eyes Pongal shift, half of 10th floor cleared

The 10th floor of the NKM has been divided into three blocks for the new CMO. Two major works have been taken up as part of the preparations. A new high-capacity lift has been installed exclusively for the 10th floor, while the other work involves shifting the offices currently functioning on the floor to other locations.

"Around 50 per cent of the offices on the 10th floor have already been shifted to other places in the NKM building," an official said.

The Chief Minister's Office is planning to shift to the new premises during the Pongal festival.