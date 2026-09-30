New Chief Minister's Office eyes Pongal shift, half of 10th floor cleared

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is likely to be shifted to the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai (NKM) during the auspicious Tamil month of Thai, ahead of the Pongal festival.
The 10th floor of the NKM has been divided into three blocks for the new CMO. Two major works have been taken up as part of the preparations. A new high-capacity lift has been installed exclusively for the 10th floor, while the other work involves shifting the offices currently functioning on the floor to other locations.
"Around 50 per cent of the offices on the 10th floor have already been shifted to other places in the NKM building," an official said.
The Chief Minister's Office is planning to shift to the new premises during the Pongal festival.
The Public Works Department (PWD) floated three separate tenders for interior works in Blocks 1, 2 and 3 on the 10th floor. The combined estimated cost of the works was Rs 5.54 crore.
Raasi Builders emerged as the lowest bidder for all three blocks. It quoted Rs 1.66 crore for Block 1, against the nearest bidder's estimated cost of Rs 2.41 crore; Rs 1.37 crore for Block 2, against Rs 2.01 crore; and Rs 74.94 lakh for Block 3, against Rs 1.12 crore.
The contractor will execute the three works for a total of Rs 3.78 crore, around 32 per cent lower than the estimated cost.
The government has decided to shift the CMO from its existing location at Fort St George to the 10th floor of the NKM within the Secretariat complex.
The move has been planned due to space constraints at the existing office and to provide improved infrastructure for administrative work. The PWD has prepared plans for a dedicated office for the Chief Minister, along with a modern conference hall and other infrastructure and interior facilities.