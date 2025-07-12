Negligence by gatekeeper confirmed in tragic train-van collision in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: The accident in which three students were killed when a passenger train struck their school van at an unmanned railway crossing in Semmankuppam last week sent shock waves across the state.

In a recent development it has come to light that the negligent act of the gatekeeper leaving the gate unlocked was the reason behind the tragedy, said a Daily Thanthi report.

It may be recalled that several eyewitnesses at the accident site had blamed the gatekeeper for failing to close the railway gate, leading to the collision. However railway authorities had initially claimed that the van driver was the one who requested the gate to be opened before its scheduled closure.

In an attempt to get to the bottom of the issue, the Southern Railways authorities had ordered a departmental inquiry. A three-member investigative team was formed which issued notices to 13 individuals, including the gatekeeper, the train’s loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, station managers, engineers and the injured van driver.

The probe began on Friday at the Trichy Junction Railway Divisional Office’s security wing. While 11 people in the list appeared for questioning, the gatekeeper Pankaj Sharma who had already been arrested and the van driver who is hospitalized did not appear for the enquiry.

In a shocking revelation, preliminary findings confirmed that the Semmankuppam railway gate (LC-170) was left open which directly put the onus on gatekeeper Pankaj Sharma. Further enquiries revealed that the Tiruchendur-Chennai Express, which departed at 6.45 am had passed through the crossing while the gate remained open.

It came to light that Pankaj Sharma had falsely informed the station master that he had closed the gate but admitted to his negligence only after the accident. However, the confession was captured on the railway’s automatic voice recording system, which sealed the investigation.

The enquiry team would be visiting the accident site to record eyewitness statements before they compile a final report.





