Train rams into school van in Cuddalore; 3 killed, several injured

CHENNAI: A school van carrying children was hit by a train near Semmanguppam in Cuddalore district in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving three dead and several others injured.

The van was attempting to cross an unmanned railway gate when it was struck by a train heading towards Chidambaram.

The impact dragged the vehicle for several metres, throwing the children out of the van.

Locals rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Police and ambulance services were alerted immediately.

Three students were confirmed dead on the spot, while the van driver and many schoolchildren sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and some remain in critical condition.

Initial reports suggest the railway gate was left open.

The gatekeeper on duty allegedly failed to close it in time, because he had fallen asleep.

Public anger erupted at the scene, and the gatekeeper was assaulted by a mob.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and further action will be taken based on the findings.