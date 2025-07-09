Cuddalore train accident: Rs 5 lakh for kin, best treatment for injured says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday condoled the demise of the three students who were killed in the tragic train–van collision at a railway level crossing gate off Cuddalore.

“I am deeply shocked and pained by the tragic news of the accident in Cuddalore Semmanguppamm where three young students lost their lives. I have instructed that high-quality medical treatment be provided to the four individuals injured in this accident and receiving treatment at the Cuddalore government hospital. Additionally, I have directed the minister MRK Panneerselvam and the district collector to personally visit and provide assistance,” said Stalin, in a message posted on ‘X’ page shortly after the incident hit the headlines.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also announced Rs 5 lakh each as relief from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to be provided to the parents of the deceased children, and Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 each to the grievously injured and those who sustained minor injuries. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin condoled the children’s demise and said that preventive measures must be taken by all concerned parties to prevent such tragic accidents from recurring.