Cuddalore train accident: Call to audit school safety, Railways to be more alert

CHENNAI: Calling for mandatory safety audits of school vehicles and training for school van drivers following the fatal accident at a level crossing in Semmankuppam in Cuddalore district on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Consumer Education and Development Foundation (TAMCED) had urged a slew of actions from the government.

Citing the incident, TAMCED pointed out that systemic failure in railway safety protocols and school transport oversight led to the fatal accident.

Subsequently, TAMCED urged for a judicial inquiry into the incident, a criminal investigation against responsible railway personnel and school authorities, permanent deployment of automated gates and surveillance systems at all manned crossings in Cuddalore district, mandatory safety audits of all school transport vehicles and driver training programmes and public accountability statement from the Ministry of Railways and State education department within seven days.

The letter by TAMCED to the Tiruchy divisional railway manager, Southern Railway (SR), Cuddalore district collector, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw had also pointed out the legal grounds of accountability under the Motor Vehicles Act, school liability, violations related to driver licensing, vehicle fitness, and transport of minors and Railways Act, 1989–section 124 and 124A–sections establishing strict liability for the Railway administration in case of accidents involving passengers—even if negligence is proven.

The TAMCED member said, “We request for a thorough inquiry. And, for the same, have listed the legal grounds of accountability. This incident is not an isolated failure—it reflects a dangerous lapse in public safety and governance. We urge you to act swiftly and transparently to restore public trust and prevent further loss of innocent lives.”