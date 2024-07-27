NEET-UG: Only one topper from Tamil Nadu now, down from 8 in initial results

CHENNAI: As many as 1,52,920 Tamil Nadu students had appeared for NEET 2024 from Tamil Nadu and 89,198 students have passed the exam after the release of the revised list.

A total of 89,426 students had passed the examination this year as per the initial list.

The overall pass percentage is 58.3 percent which was 58.47 percent as per the initial list.

However, the pass percentage this year has improved when compared to last year, when a total of 54.45 percent students had passed the examination.

Of the 1,44,516 students who had appeared for the examination in NEET UG 2023, 78,693 had cleared the exam.

As per the initial list, eight students from Tamil Nadu had emerged as toppers.

Upon the release of re-revised scorecard, the number of NEET toppers have been trimmed from 67 to 17 by the National Testing Agency.

This also brought the number of toppers from Tamil Nadu from eight to one.

P Rajaneesh, from Namakkal had scored 720 marks out of 720 in the NEET UG 2024, obtaining 99.99 percentile.

After seeing no change in the center wise list released on July 20th, the final list of toppers features only Rajaneesh P from Tamil Nadu.