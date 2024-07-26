NTA declares re-revised score cards of NEET UG 2024 candidates

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the re-revised score cards of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024, following the release of the revised answer key.

Earlier, NTA had released a center wise topper list on July 20th. Tamil Nadu did not see any changes in the number of toppers as the National Testing Agency after the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, paper leak allegations, and multiple toppers from the same center.

As per the initial list, eight students had scored full marks from Tamil Nadu. The topper results remain unchanged in the State in the city wise list released last week. In Chennai, four students, two from the same centre scored 720 marks out of 720 marks. Three from Namakkal and one from Villupuram also scored full marks. Syed Aarifin Yusuf M was declared the State topper in the male category and Shailaja S has topped the female category from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations this year. As many as 12,730 government school students had appeared for the examination in the State, including 9,094 girls and 3,647 boys.

The NEET (UG) 2024 examination was conducted on May 5, 2024, for over 24 lakh candidates at 4,750 centers across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. A re-examination was held on June 23, 2024, for 1,563 candidates who faced time loss issues during the original examination.

In compliance with the Supreme Court's order dated July 23, 2024, the NTA has revised the answer key and prepared the final answer keys, which are now available on the official website. The revised score cards can be downloaded by candidates using their application number, date of birth, registered email address, or mobile number. The NTA has also provided a helpline number -011-40759000 for candidates seeking clarification on NEET UG 2024-related queries.