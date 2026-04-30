NEET UG 2026: NTA denies paper leak rumours, warns against misinformation

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has firmly denied allegations of a question paper leak for NEET UG 2026, calling viral claims on social media platforms false and misleading, and urging students not to fall for misinformation ahead of the exam scheduled on May 3.
In an official statement shared on social media platform X, the NTA reassured candidates that all stages of the examination process are being conducted under strict security protocols. It emphasised that confidential exam materials have been securely handled and safely delivered to designated centres.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the clarification comes amid widespread circulation of purported question papers on Telegram channels and other social media platforms, triggering anxiety among lakhs of aspirants preparing for one of the country’s largest medical entrance examinations.
The agency cautioned that such fake content is intended to create unnecessary panic and confusion. It also warned that those spreading false information could face strict action. Students have been advised to report any suspicious claims or content to the cybercrime authorities or directly to the NTA.
Meanwhile, admit cards for NEET UG 2026 were released on April 26 on the official NTA website. Candidates have been urged to download their hall tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.
With the exam just days away, the NTA reiterated its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process, while appealing to aspirants to rely only on official sources for updates.