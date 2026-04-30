NEET UG 2026: NTA denies paper leak rumours, warns against misinformation

In an official statement shared on social media platform X, the NTA reassured candidates that all stages of the examination process are being conducted under strict security protocols. It emphasised that confidential exam materials have been securely handled and safely delivered to designated centres.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the clarification comes amid widespread circulation of purported question papers on Telegram channels and other social media platforms, triggering anxiety among lakhs of aspirants preparing for one of the country’s largest medical entrance examinations.

The agency cautioned that such fake content is intended to create unnecessary panic and confusion. It also warned that those spreading false information could face strict action. Students have been advised to report any suspicious claims or content to the cybercrime authorities or directly to the NTA.