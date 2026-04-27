NEET 2026: NTA rolls out 24x7 mental health helpline for students

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a dedicated helpline service to support students dealing with stress and anxiety, following the release of NEET hall tickets .
In a post on its official platform, the NTA emphasised that students’ mental well-being and safety remain its top priority. “No examination is more important than your life,” the agency stated.
Students experiencing stress, anxiety or emotional distress have been urged to immediately reach out to the ‘Tele-MANAS’ helpline services by dialling 14416 or 1-800-891-4416.
The helpline operates 24x7, offers support in multiple languages, and ensures complete confidentiality. The service is free of cost.
Reassuring candidates, the agency added that they are not alone and encouraged them to seek help and speak to someone without hesitation. “Take care of yourself. We believe in you,” the statement read.