NEET-PG 2024: Central govt orders to re-allot exam centres for Tamil Nadu candidates

In response, the central government has now ordered to re-allot examination centres for the state's medical PG aspirants in their home districts.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Aug 2024 5:17 AM GMT
Representative Image 

CHENNAI: Following protests by political party leaders, the Central government has announced that it would allot examination centres for NEET-PG 2024 aspirants from Tamil Nadu in their own districts, as reported by Thanthi TV.

DMK MPs and opposition leaders had raised their voices against the challenges faced by MBBS doctors across the state who have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), now rescheduled for August 11, owing to test centres being assigned in other states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

In response, the central government has now ordered to re-allot examination centres for the state's medical PG aspirants in their home districts.

The NEET-PG entrance examination, initially scheduled to be held on June 23, was cancelled by the central government as a "precautionary measure" amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

