Re-allot NEET-PG exam centres for TN aspirants, Vaiko urges NTA

CHENNAI: Saying that exam centres for TN aspirants of August 11 NEET postgraduate test are allocated in other states with an ulterior motive, MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to re-allocate the centres within Tamil Nadu.

“The NEET-PG was postponed due to malpractices in NEET UG. On July 31, the details of exam centres were released. Students of Tamil Nadu have been allocated centres in rural areas of Andhra Pradesh,” he pointed out.

Vaiko added that trains are already full and rates of flight tickets have increased.

“Moreover, aspirants have to spend extra for stay and food. The NTA is causing mental agony to the aspirants. At a time when states, including Tamil Nadu demanding to scrap the NEET, allocating centres far away seems to have an ulterior motive,” he alleged.