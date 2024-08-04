Ramadoss urges NTA to re-assign NEET-PG 2024 exam centres

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has condemned the National Testing Agency (NTA) for allotting exam centres for NEET-PG 2024 aspirants in other states. The exam for admissions to postgraduate medical seats is scheduled to be held on August 11 and details of the exam centres have been released.

In a statement, the senior leader noted that some aspirants have been allotted centres in other states while others have been assigned centres 700 km away.

He also recalled that the NEET-PG exam was scheduled to be held in June but was cancelled at the eleventh hour, causing distress to the candidates. "The aspirants incurred huge expenses in June as most of them had reached the locations of the exam centres. As they have been assigned centres in other states again, they cannot spend again. The testing agency had earlier asked the aspirants to select 4 cities and assured them that exam centres would be allotted to them in any one of the cities they had picked," Ramadoss pointed out.

The PMK founder urged the NTA to cancel the existing allotment and instead assign students new exam centres in one of the four cities of their choice.