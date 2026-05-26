Need total loan waiver, farmers tell government

The Union government hiked the prices of fertilisers, including Potash, Complex, Sulphate and Factamfos, thereby increasing the input cost. Protesting across districts, the farmers demanded that the hike be withdrawn immediately. At the same time, they raised slogans against the State government for its discriminatory crop loan waiver announcement.

The protesting farmers said that they have already been affected by the production cost, and as per the scale of finance recommendation, the farmers have to spend Rs 38,300 per acre.