Left parties urge Tamil Nadu government to honour full crop loan waiver promise

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s announcement on crop loan waivers for farmers who had availed loans from cooperative banks was welcome as it sought to fulfil an election assurance.

However, he pointed out that the government had announced a waiver of up to Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers and up to Rs 25,000 for small farmers, while only a limited amount had been waived for other farmers.