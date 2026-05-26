Scientific fraud: Edappadi K Palaniswami on state's loan waiver

In a statement, Palaniswami accused the ruling party of trying to distract the public from worsening law and order issues, while engaging in political horse-trading instead of focusing on governance.

He highlighted that the previous AIADMK government led by him had waived crop loans worth Rs 12,110 crore obtained by farmers from cooperative banks in 2021, benefiting nearly 16.43 lakh farmers. He described that move as a genuine measure rooted in an understanding of farmers' hardships.