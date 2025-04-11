Nainar Nagendran: From old AIADMK hand to the new face of BJP in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Nainar Nagendran, the MLA from Tirunelveli, is set to become the 13th state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, succeeding K Annamalai.

Nagendran's nomination was proposed by key party figures, including Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed Nagendran's unopposed nomination, even as he highlighted Annamalai's contributions and indicating his continued role in the party's national framework.

Nagendran's political journey began with the AIADMK, where he served as Minister for Electricity, Industry, and Transport between 2001 and 2006. He joined the BJP in 2017 following internal tussle in the AIADMK.

In the 2021 state assembly elections which the BJP faced in alliance with the AIADMK, Nagendran was elected as the MLA from Tirunelveli, defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 23,107 votes.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, his relative and staff member were questioned by police after an election flying squad seized Rs 3.98 crore from a train. Rivals said it was money to be used as cash-for-votes, but Nagendran denied the allegations.

Financial disclosures indicate that Nagendran's family assets increased by 19.54% between 2021 and 2024, totaling Rs 31.94 crore. His holdings include 800 sovereigns of gold, four cars, a tractor, and debts amounting to Rs 5.1 crore.

Nagendran's appointment comes as the BJP and AIADMK announce a renewed alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami leading the coalition.

As the new president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, Nagendran faces the challenge of strengthening the BJP's presence in the state and navigating the complexities of the AIADMK alliance ahead of the 2026 elections.

With his extensive political experience and recent elevation, Nagendran's leadership will be pivotal in shaping the BJP's strategy and performance in the upcoming electoral battles in Tamil Nadu.