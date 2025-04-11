Nainar Nagendran elected Tamil Nadu BJP chief, Annamalai to get national role

CHENNAI: Nainar Nagendran has been elected unopposed as the new State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, becoming the 13th person to hold the post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on X that Nagendran’s was the only nomination received for the position. He also thanked outgoing chief K Annamalai for his contributions and said the party would leverage his organisational skills at the national level.

Nagendran, currently a state vice president and former AIADMK member, had his name proposed by Annamalai.

Meanwhile, Daily Thanthi reported that the BJP is planning a grand ceremony to officially announce Nagendran’s appointment on April 12. According to party sources, around 1,700 members and supporters are expected to attend.