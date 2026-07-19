Sabari Varman 'custodial death': Eight inmates shifted to Tirunelveli prison

The transfer was carried out under heavy police security after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalaiarasan, questioned the accused inmates and other prisoners and reportedly gathered crucial evidence in the case.

The victim, Sabari Varman, a grocery shop owner from Eethankadu near Samithoppu, was arrested in a gutka-related case and remanded to judicial custody. He died inside the prison on July 13.

Police alleged that prison warders and a group of inmates tied up Sabarivarman before assaulting him. Three prison warders — Jagan, Suresh and Sivakumar — have been arrested and suspended from service, while eight inmates have also been arrested in connection with the case.