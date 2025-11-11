Multi-pronged war to achieve big task against SIR, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin talked of a mulipronged war waged against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, one in the judiciary’s chambers and the other in the people’s court, referring to protests against the Election Commission of India conducted across 43 places in the State on Tuesday and efforts taken to ensure genuine voters aren't left out in the process.

CM Stalin called the task to stop SIR a big responsibility.

We have set up a "war room and helpline" to prevent goof-ups during SIR's implementation, Stalin said, even as the INDIA bloc leaders took up massive protests hours before the Supreme Court began hearing the case against the exercise.

Pointing to the 'massive' turnout in protests, Stalin said, "Let us continue to work and protect our people's right to vote."

Members of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK in the State, criticised SIR in Tamil Nadu as a hasty exercise directed at helping the BJP rule in the Centre.

In Chennai, demonstrations were held at three points, DMK treasurer TR Baalu leading the protest near the Secretariat.

Speaking at the protest, Baalu alleged that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had failed to provide enumeration forms even to alliance party functionaries. He said the EC was conducting the SIR exercise at the behest of the BJP-led Union government. “Voting is our constitutional right. The EC is stealing this right through the SIR. The poll panel has become a puppet of the BJP. Every voter must ensure their name is on the electoral roll,” he said, urging party cadre to remain vigilant.

In north Chennai, the demonstration held at Mint saw the participation of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam. Addressing the gathering, Shanmugam said the SIR exercise not only threatened voting rights but also citizenship.

“The forms being issued by BLOs are not easy to fill out. The voting rights of 6.41 crore people in Tamil Nadu must be protected,” he said. He raised questions over EC's autonomy.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan warned that denying individuals their voting rights could push them into a state of statelessness. He said there was a clear distinction between the Special Summary Revision and the SIR. “The SIR is not aimed at revising the electoral rolls. It is designed to verify citizenship. This is the agenda of the BJP and the RSS,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai led a protest at Saidapet, where Congress cadre raised slogans against the EC and the SIR exercise.