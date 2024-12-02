Begin typing your search...

    More changes in trains due to flooding in Villupuram section; check details here

    Partial cancellation of express train, owing to suspension of Bridge No.452 between Vikravandi – Mundiyampakkam and Bridge No. 84 between Tirukoilur and Tandarai

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2024 5:35 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-02 13:04:08  )
    Express Train (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced changes in origination and partial cancellation of express train, owing to suspension of Bridge No.452 between Vikravandi – Mundiyampakkam and Bridge No. 84 between Tirukoilur and Tandarai with water rising above danger level.

    1. Train No. 16751 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore on December 2 (Monday) will originate from Tambaram with rescheduled departure time of 11.55 pm.
    2. Train No. 16870 Villupuram - Tirupati Express scheduled to leave Villupuram on December 2 will originate from Tiruvannamalai. The train will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai

    3. Train No. 16752 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Express scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 5.20 pm on December 2 will run as per schedule up to Chennai Egmore (Earlier notified Short termination at Tambaram vide Press release No. 675 stands cancelled)

    4. Train No. 16175 Tambaram – Karaikal Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 9.30 pm on December 2 is rescheduled to leave Tambaram at 11.00 pm (Late by 1 hour 30 mins), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    Southern RailwayExpress TrainsTrain cancellation
    DTNEXT Bureau

