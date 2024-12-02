Cyclone Fengal: Several express trains cancelled on Chennai - Villupuram section; check details

CHENNAI: More express trains on Chennai - Villupuram section have been cancelled owing to suspension of Bridge No.452 between Vikravandi - Mundiyampakkam and water rising above danger level on Bridge No. 84 between Tirukoilur and Tandarai.

Train No. 16115 Chennai Egmore- Puducherry Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 6.10 hrs, Train No. 16179 Chennai Egmore - Mannargudi Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 22.55 hrs on December 2 and Train No. 16128 Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore Express scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 23.15 hrs on December 3 would be fully cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Train No. 17654 Puducherry - Kacheguda Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 13.00 hrs on December 2 will originate from Chengalpattu.