Change in trains passing Egmore rly station due to waterlogging in Villupuram division; check details here

CHENNAI: More changes in patterns of train services have been announced due to the suspension of Bridge No 452 between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam and the rising water level at Bridge No 84 between Tirukoilur and Tandarai.

1. Train No 16179 Chennai Egmore – Mannargudi Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.55 pm, has now been rescheduled to leave at 11.55 pm on December 2. However, the train will run on the normal route (Late by 1 hour). (Earlier notified cancellation of train service vide press release No 670 withdrawn)

2. Train No 20605 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 4.10 pm on December 2 will originate from Villupuram. The train is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram.

3. Train No 20498 Firozpur – Rameswaram Humsafar Superfast Express that left Firozpur at 5.55 am on November 30 is diverted to run via Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Salem, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli Fort, Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Ariyalur.

4. Train No 16101 Chennai Egmore—Kollam Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 5:00 p.m. on December 2, will now leave Chennai Egmore at 6.00 p.m. (late by 1 hour).

5. Train No 22661 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 5.45 pm on December 2 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 6.45 pm (Late by 1 hour).

6. Train No 12633 Chennai Egmore- Kanniyakumari Express to leave Chennai Egmore at 5.20 pm on December 2 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 6.20 pm (Late by 1 hour), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.