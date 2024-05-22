'Modi's praise for Tamil culture nothing but lip service': AIADMK slams PM's remarks in Odisha

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leaders and former ministers on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial remark on Tamil people during his election campaign in Odisha. Condemning the PM for sowing the seeds of hatred among people of various states and linguistics, they remarked that he and the BJP would face consequences for 'belittling Tamils' and their culture for electoral benefits.

The Prime Minister while campaigning for the BJP in Odisha recently had charged that the missing keys of the treasury of the Puri Jagannath temple had gone to Tamil Nadu, taking a dig at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide and political strategist V K Pandian, who hails from Tamil Nadu. The remark did not go down well in Tamil Nadu with both ruling and opposition leaders in the state.

AIADMK senior leader and spokesperson D Jayakumar condemned the Prime Minister's remark, saying "Modi and his party will face the consequences for his remark against the Tamils. It is unacceptable and strongly condemnable."

He stated that a leader should not stoop to this level for political gains. "Heaping praise on Tamil language, race, and its rich culture while seeking votes and changing the tone and tenure when campaigning in other parts of the country and maligning the Tamils," he remarked.

Meanwhile, former education minister and AIADMK leader Vaigaichelvan commented that PM Modi had worn a veshti and shirt like a Tamilian, and recited Thirukural and Bharathiyar's songs to seek the support of voters in the state but once the first phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections was over, "he is going to other parts of the country and speaking differently. It shows that Modi's praise for the Tamil language is nothing but lip service for votes and there is no true love for the language and the culture," he accused.

"In Odisha, he questioned whether a Tamilian (V K Pandian) can rule the state. This sowed the seeds of doubt and fear that PM Modi is trying to create animosity between people of different states and linguistics," the former minister said, adding that he felt anguished to hear the Prime Minister speaking a language of such hatred.

AIADMK's social media functionary C T R Nirmal Kumar too came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks and claimed that no PM in the history of Indian politics had ever spoken in such a manner for the sake of gaining votes. He added that PM Modi changed his stand and colours constantly, depending on each state and each election campaign. "The remarks do not suit the position the Prime Minister holds," he said.