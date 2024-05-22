Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai slams Chief Minister Stalin’s vote bank remark against Prime Minister Modi

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday flayed Chief Minister MK Stalin for his statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Condemning Stalin, Annamalai said, “Dividing people in the name of region, religion, language, and caste has been DMK's domain expertise that we (BJP) are determined to stay away from.”

“It is unfortunate that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who lives in a silo surrounded by cheerleaders keeping him distant from happenings inside the state and beyond, talks about matters without understanding the context of what was spoken by PM Narendra Modi during his campaign in Odisha,” Annamalai said in a video message, quoting Stalin's post in social media.

Earlier in the day, Stalin attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that the missing keys of Lord Jagannath's treasury in Odisha had gone to Tamil Nadu.

“PM Modi's remarks were aimed at maligning the image of the Tamils for the sake of votes. He should stop making such remarks against Tamils,” Stalin said, quoting Modi's election campaign speech video clip.