PM Modi must apologise to Tamils immediately, says TNCC Chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah must tender an unconditional apology for denigrating Tamils and Tamil Nadu.

Briefing media persons at party state headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Selvaperunthagai said, "If they (BJP) denigrate Tamil language or insult Tamils or call Tamils as thieves in future, the chances of the BJP existing in Tamil Nadu would become nil. Tamils will picket the BJP and wipe off the BJP from the state."

Wondering what courage does the BJP have to continuously insult Tamils and Tamil Nadu, Selvaperunthagai said that the world and the country has not seen a Prime Minister like Modi who engaged in hate politics and insulted people.

"If Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah do not tender an unconditional apology for denigrating Tamils and Tamil Nadu, the state Congress will picket the BJP offices in the state, " the TNCC chief added.

Accusing the BJP leaders of engaging in indecent politics continuously, the TNCC chief said, "The Election Commission of India (ECI) is in a deep slumber. I don't know when the ECI will wake up from its slumber."

Adding that Prime Minister Modi called Tamils thieves and Amit Shah has claimed that Tamils are trying to rule over Odisha, Selvaperunthagai said that they have been continuously violating Article 151 of the Constitution.

"When they come to Tamil Nadu they speak in glory of Thirukkural and Tamil language. When they visit Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders accuse Tamils of insulting UP people. The PM has been insulting Tamils and Tamil Nadu. Neither Modi nor Amit Shah know history. Congress leaders have never engaged in such hate politics and instigated enmity between states for votes. We condemn Modi and Amit Shah categorically, " Selvaperunthagai said.