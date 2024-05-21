PM Modi must stop denigrating Tamil Nadu, Tamils to gain votes in North India: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to denigrate Tamil Nadu and Tamils to gain votes in north India.



Taking strong exception to the statement the Prime Minister made in Odisha that the missing keys of the Puri Jagannath temple treasury were in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin said that the PM’s condescending statement, apart from insulting Lord Puri Jagannath worshipped by crores of people, was also offensive to the people of Tamil Nadu who maintain cordial relations with the people of Odisha.



Wondering if the PM’s statement was tantamount to instigating the people of Odisha against the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin, in a statement issued Tuesday, asked, “Can Prime Minister Modi accuse the people of Tamil Nadu of stealing from the treasury of Lord Jagannath of Puri? Will calling the people of Tamil Nadu dishonest not amount to insulting Tamil Nadu? Why does the PM harbor so much hatred against Tamils?”



CM Stalin further added, "Prime Minister Modi who glorifies Tamil language and lauds the intellectual capacity of Tamils when he is in Tamil Nadu, projects the people as ‘thieves’ and ‘hate-mongers’ when he campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha."

“People will understand his double standards. The Prime Minister must stop denigrating Tamil Nadu and Tamils for votes,” Stalin cautioned.

Stalin said that the Prime Minister who must be a role model highlighting his government’s achievements and party’s ideology and levelling constructive criticism against the Opposition during campaigns without violating political decorum was promoting enmity between states and its people through his hate speeches. He added that the PM’s speeches do not augur well for the country.

Recalling his earlier criticism against the PM's statement that leaders of southern states including Tamil Nadu were speaking derogatorily about the people of Uttar Pradesh, the CM said that the PM has still not stopped the practice of insulting and denigrating the people of Tamil Nadu. Early last week, CM Stalin alleged that Prime Minister Modi was making provocative hate speeches unbecoming of his official capacity owing to the fear of an imminent election defeat.

