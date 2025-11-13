Moderate rain likely in seven districts of Tamil Nadu till 1pm, says weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Thursday said that there are chances of moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in seven districts of Tamil Nadu till 1 pm.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the districts likely to receive rainfall include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.

The weather office said a lower-level atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Due to this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in a few places over southern Tamil Nadu and at one or two places in northern parts of the state today.