Moderate rain likely in seven districts of Tamil Nadu till 1pm, says weather dept

    The districts likely to receive rainfall include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2025 12:02 PM IST
    Representative Image (Photo: Justin George) 

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Thursday said that there are chances of moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in seven districts of Tamil Nadu till 1 pm.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the districts likely to receive rainfall include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.

    The weather office said a lower-level atmospheric circulation is prevailing over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Due to this system, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in a few places over southern Tamil Nadu and at one or two places in northern parts of the state today.

    DTNEXT Bureau

