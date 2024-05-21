Moderate rain expected in Chennai, neighbourhood till 10 am on May 21: Weather department

CHENNAI: Chennai, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall with thunder till 10 am on Tuesday, the weather department forecast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Theni, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi districts.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris,

Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal area, it said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal region will experience below and close to normal temperature, the weather department stated.

Additionally, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Recently, the weather department had issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains for Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and Kanniyakumari districts, but the red alert has now been withdrawn for those districts.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22. This system is expected to move northeastwards initially and intensify into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by approximately May 24.