Cyclone likely in Bay of Bengal on May 23, 24: Weather dept

CHENNAI: India Meteorological Department announced that on May 23 and 24, a cyclone is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal.

Currently, parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been put on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, owing to multiple land-based cyclonic circulations and low-pressure systems over the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22.

This system is expected to move northeastwards initially and intensify into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by approximately May 24th.