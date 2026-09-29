Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin to commence bypoll campaign from Dharapuram on October 2

After campaigning in Dharapuram, he will campaign in Madurantakam the next day, seeking votes for his party candidate I Paranthamen.
DMK president MK Stalin
DMK president MK StalinPTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin is expected to campaign for his party candidates contesting the by-polls from October 2.

After campaigning in Dharapuram, he will campaign in Madurantakam the next day, seeking votes for his party candidate I Paranthamen.

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is campaigning in both constituencies and seeking votes for the party candidates. His campaign will conclude in Dharapuram on October 4.

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi is also campaigning for the party candidates.

After Dharapuram, she will campaign in Madurantakam.

DMK president MK Stalin
DMK candidate Paranthamen alleges security lapses for Opposition camp in Maduranthakam campaign

The by-poll campaign will conclude on October 4, while polling will be held on October 6. Counting of votes will take place on October 9.

The by-polls to the two Assembly constituencies are witnessing a five-cornered contest, with 49 candidates in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations.

MK Stalin
Dharapuram
bypoll
Election Campaign
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