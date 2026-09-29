MK Stalin to commence bypoll campaign from Dharapuram on October 2

After campaigning in Dharapuram, he will campaign in Madurantakam the next day, seeking votes for his party candidate I Paranthamen.
DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is campaigning in both constituencies and seeking votes for the party candidates. His campaign will conclude in Dharapuram on October 4.
DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi is also campaigning for the party candidates.
After Dharapuram, she will campaign in Madurantakam.
The by-poll campaign will conclude on October 4, while polling will be held on October 6. Counting of votes will take place on October 9.
The by-polls to the two Assembly constituencies are witnessing a five-cornered contest, with 49 candidates in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations.