Maduranthagam DMK candidate alleges police failed to provide proper security during campaign

Speaking to reporters in Maduranthagam, he alleged that the ruling TVK was indulging in cheap politics over security arrangements for DMK leaders.

“During Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin’s campaign on Sunday, the district administration did not provide proper security arrangements. The police also failed to pay adequate attention to traffic regulation, resulting in huge traffic congestion during our leader’s campaign,” Paranthamen said.

The DMK candidate alleged that the lack of adequate police security during the campaign of party leaders had led to traffic snarls. He further alleged that the TVK government was attempting to create an impression that the DMK was responsible for the traffic congestion.