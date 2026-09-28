Maduranthagam DMK candidate alleges police failed to provide proper security during campaign

CHENNAI: Maduranthagam constituency DMK candidate I Paranthamen on Monday alleged that the district administration failed to provide adequate police security and regulate traffic properly during the campaign of his party leaders.
Speaking to reporters in Maduranthagam, he alleged that the ruling TVK was indulging in cheap politics over security arrangements for DMK leaders.
“During Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin’s campaign on Sunday, the district administration did not provide proper security arrangements. The police also failed to pay adequate attention to traffic regulation, resulting in huge traffic congestion during our leader’s campaign,” Paranthamen said.
The DMK candidate alleged that the lack of adequate police security during the campaign of party leaders had led to traffic snarls. He further alleged that the TVK government was attempting to create an impression that the DMK was responsible for the traffic congestion.
Appealing to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik, he said the CEO should direct the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to ensure proper security for Opposition party leaders during their campaigns.
“During the campaign, I feel scared while crossing highways without police security. But when the Chief Minister campaigned, police personnel were deployed even at unmanned places. Proper security should be ensured when party leader M K Stalin campaigns on October 3,” Paranthamen said.