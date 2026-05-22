MK Stalin congratulates new ministers, urges DMK cadre to avoid harsh remarks

In a statement, Stalin said every political party has the democratic right to decide its own political course.

“As your leader, my affectionate request to party members is not to speak in a manner that hurts anyone,” he said.

Stalin reminded cadre that the DMK follows the political traditions laid down by CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and said the party must uphold those values.

“We should appreciate what is good and criticise what is wrong. Let us function as a constructive opposition,” he added.