MK Stalin congratulates new ministers, urges DMK cadre to avoid harsh remarks

CHENNAI: Amid a digital spat between the DMK and VCK after the latter switched its alliance from the former, triggering criticism among party cadre, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged his cadre not to use harsh or hurtful words against any one during the present situation.
He also congratulated VCK leaders Vanni Arasu and Shahjahan on assuming office as ministers in the new Tamil Nadu government.
In a statement, Stalin said every political party has the democratic right to decide its own political course.
“As your leader, my affectionate request to party members is not to speak in a manner that hurts anyone,” he said.
Stalin reminded cadre that the DMK follows the political traditions laid down by CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and said the party must uphold those values.
“We should appreciate what is good and criticise what is wrong. Let us function as a constructive opposition,” he added.
Taking a dig at VCK leader Vanni Arasu and IUML representative Shahjahan as ministers in the TVK government, Raja wrote in Tamil: “If the coconut tree in my home garden bends and gives tender coconut water to another house, it is called ‘mudhathengu' (bent tree) in Tamil. If the same happens in politics, what should it be called?” He ended the post with the phrase, “Long Live Tamil.”
Lambasting the DMK deputy general secretary and former Union minister A Raja for his derogatory remarks against its alliance partners Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the ruling TVK accused him of ridiculing the democratic principle of power-sharing and crossing the boundaries of political decency.