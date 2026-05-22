TVK lambasts A Raja over remarks on VCK, IUML

CHENNAI: Lambasting the DMK deputy general secretary and former Union minister A Raja for his derogatory remarks against its alliance partners Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the ruling TVK accused him of ridiculing the democratic principle of power-sharing and crossing the boundaries of political decency.
In a statement issued through its IT wing on social media, the TVK said Raja’s comments targeting the two parties amounted to the height of political indecency and reflected the DMK’s intolerance towards parties seeking equitable political representation.
The statement said Raja had sought to belittle the stand taken by the VCK and the IUML on power-sharing, a principle the ruling party described as central to democratic governance and coalition politics.
“Whenever parties rooted in social justice politics assert their rights or articulate alternative political views, the DMK responds with derogatory criticism and intimidation. This only exposes the party’s arrogance of power,” the TVK said.
The ruling party further alleged that the DMK leadership had become politically unsettled over the growing acceptance of TVK’s inclusive governance model.
“The DMK has begun losing its composure out of fear that the fair and inclusive power-sharing ideology advanced by the TVK would dismantle its family-centric political monopoly,” the statement said.
In a direct swipe at Raja, the party added: “You have revealed your true political character yourself.