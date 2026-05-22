TVK lambasts A Raja over remarks on VCK, IUML

In a statement issued through its IT wing on social media, the TVK said Raja’s comments targeting the two parties amounted to the height of political indecency and reflected the DMK’s intolerance towards parties seeking equitable political representation.

The statement said Raja had sought to belittle the stand taken by the VCK and the IUML on power-sharing, a principle the ruling party described as central to democratic governance and coalition politics.

“Whenever parties rooted in social justice politics assert their rights or articulate alternative political views, the DMK responds with derogatory criticism and intimidation. This only exposes the party’s arrogance of power,” the TVK said.