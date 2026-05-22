DMK MP Raja's 'bent coconut tree' remark targets allies joining TVK govt

Posting on social media platform X minutes before the oath-taking ceremony of VCK leader Vanni Arasu and IUML representative Shahjahan as ministers in the TVK government, Raja wrote in Tamil: “If the coconut tree in my home garden bends and gives tender coconut water to another house, it is called ‘mudhathengu' (bent tree) in Tamil. If the same happens in politics, what should it be called?” He ended the post with the phrase, “Long Live Tamil.”

Raja's cryptic post is being widely viewed as a criticism aimed at the VCK and IUML, both of which were part of the DMK-led alliance during the 2026 Assembly elections, but later extended support to the TVK government and secured ministerial berths.