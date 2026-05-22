DMK MP Raja's 'bent coconut tree' remark targets allies joining TVK govt

CHENNAI: Nilgiris MP A Raja on Friday took a jibe at parties joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, minutes before ministers from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) took oath in the new cabinet.
Posting on social media platform X minutes before the oath-taking ceremony of VCK leader Vanni Arasu and IUML representative Shahjahan as ministers in the TVK government, Raja wrote in Tamil: “If the coconut tree in my home garden bends and gives tender coconut water to another house, it is called ‘mudhathengu' (bent tree) in Tamil. If the same happens in politics, what should it be called?” He ended the post with the phrase, “Long Live Tamil.”
Raja's cryptic post is being widely viewed as a criticism aimed at the VCK and IUML, both of which were part of the DMK-led alliance during the 2026 Assembly elections, but later extended support to the TVK government and secured ministerial berths.
This comes a day after VCK president Thirumavalavan confirmed that his party would be part of the TVK government through ministerial representation. Following the announcement, heated exchanges erupted on social media between VCK cadres and DMK supporters, with both sides expressing contrasting views over the political move.
The VCK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M), all constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, had backed the formation of the TVK government at the last minute, citing the need to prevent Governor's Rule in the State. "We are extending support to TVK for two reasons. VCK should not be a factor hindering Vijay from becoming CM, and Tamil Nadu should not come under President's rule," Thirumavalavan had said then, adding it would continue in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.
Meanwhile, another former DMK ally, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by Jawahirullah, has announced that it would contest future elections independently under its own symbol.