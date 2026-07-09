Minister's Parandur lies will hit Tamil Nadu's growth: Nainar Nagenthran

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the government's stand would impede Tamil Nadu's economic growth and deprive thousands of young people of future employment opportunities. He alleged that the project had received in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation only after extensive technical scrutiny and questioned the minister's claim that a runway could not be constructed because the site contains nearly 800-900 acres of water bodies.

"Claiming now that a runway cannot be built at Parandur is an outright lie and a betrayal of Tamil Nadu's future," he said.