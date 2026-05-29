Kavin honour killing: Prime accused's mother, suspended cop arrested

Kavin (27), of Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, was hacked to death on July 27 last year. Palayamkottai police registered a case and arrested the main accused, Surjith, and his father, police sub-inspector Saravanan, in connection with the murder.

The case was later transferred to the CB-CID, which conducted a detailed investigation and arrested a relative, Jayapal, in connection with the murder.