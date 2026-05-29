Kavin honour killing: Prime accused's mother, suspended cop arrested

TIRUNELVELI: In a major development in the case related to the murder of Kavin, an IT employee, in Palayamkottai, the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has arrested the mother of the key accused, the suspended sub-inspector, who had been absconding for 10 months.
Kavin (27), of Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, was hacked to death on July 27 last year. Palayamkottai police registered a case and arrested the main accused, Surjith, and his father, police sub-inspector Saravanan, in connection with the murder.
The case was later transferred to the CB-CID, which conducted a detailed investigation and arrested a relative, Jayapal, in connection with the murder.
The CB-CID police subsequently prepared the charge sheet and filed it before the Second Additional District Court in Tirunelveli. The trial in the case was under way. However, Surjith’s mother, Krishnakumari, a woman sub-inspector who was listed as the third accused in the FIR and chargesheet, had not been arrested and was absconding for several months.
The police team led by Deputy Superintendent Rajkumar Navroz had been taking steps to trace and arrest her. Accordingly, CB-CID police arrested Krishnakumari on Thursday.
After being questioned at the CB-CID office, she was taken to a government hospital on Friday afternoon for medical examination. During that time, Krishnakumari covered her face and was seen crying as she was being escorted. The police are taking steps to lodge her in prison.