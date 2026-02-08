Thoothukudi: Advocate urges for SIT probe into Kavin's murder

CHENNAI: Senior advocate B Mohan on Sunday sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged caste-based honour killing of Kavin Selvaganesh, citing serious lapses and bias in the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch CID.
Kavin of Thoothukudi was allegedly murdered in broad daylight on July 27 last year for being in a relationship with the daughter of a police couple from Tirunelveli district.
Following the incident, the woman's brother, Surjith, was arrested along with his father, Sub-Inspector Saravanan.
Their relative Jayapal was also arrested for allegedly sheltering the prime accused. The case was later transferred from the local police to the Crime Branch CID and is now pending before a court in Tirunelveli.
SI Saravanan and Jayapal have filed petitions before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking to quash the charges against them.
When the matter came up before Justice Victoria Gowri, CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas, collected by officials of the Highways Department, was submitted to the court.
The court directed the investigating officer to examine the footage and file a detailed report, and adjourned the case to February 11.
Addressing reporters, Mohan, who represents Kavin's family, criticised the police for failing to arrest Assistant SI Krishnakumari, the mother of the prime accused, who has been named as an accused in the case.
He said that despite the court questioning the delay, the Crime Branch CID had not taken concrete steps to arrest her, raising doubts about the fairness of the investigation.
He urged the State to appoint a senior advocate as Special Public Prosecutor to ensure effective conduct of the case. He also sought adequate protection for witnesses and called for a special law to curb caste-based honour killings.
Stating that the murder had taken place under a government that claims to oppose caste oppression, he reiterated that only an SIT probe would ensure justice for Kavin and his family.