Minister Rajmohan says Delhi visit has no link to Governor’s trip, rules out political angle

CHENNAI: Dismissing speculation over his proposed visit to New Delhi following the Governor’s recent trip to the national capital, School Education Minister Rajmohan on Sunday (Nov 15, 2026) said his visit was aimed at discussing issues concerning the State’s interests and had no political significance.
Talking to reporters at airport here, the Minister said he would hold discussions on matters relating to education, Tamil development and the Information and Publicity Department. He also noted that Tamil Nadu Day celebrations were scheduled to be held in Delhi.
“My visit to Delhi has nothing to do with the Governor’s visit. I am going there for discussions concerning my departments. There is no need to view this from a political perspective,” he said.
He added that the visit would also involve consultations on various initiatives concerning Tamil Nadu’s welfare and interests.
Asked about Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai’s remarks, Rajmohan said his Cabinet colleague P Viswanathan had already responded to them.