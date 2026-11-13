Guv-Shah 90-minute 'private' meet sparks talks of State's L&O discussion

The meeting, attended only by Arlekar and Shah, gains significance amid mounting political criticism of the C Joseph Vijay-led government over a series of incidents that have brought the State's law and order situation under scrutiny.

Speculation over the meeting comes against the backdrop of reports of eight murders on Deepavali, the killing of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police in Theni, prison break incidents and allegations of a rise in crimes against women and children. The growing drug menace in the State has also figured prominently in the political discourse.