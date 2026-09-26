Minister Nirmalkumar alleges ‘settlement’ efforts to cover up Veeramani POCSO case

Despite the police being aware of the case, no effective legal action was taken amid alleged attempts to "settle" the matter involving large sums of money, he said.

The opposition DMK has already said it had no links with Veeramani, 84, in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters here, Nirmal Kumar reiterated that the DMK was "overreacting" to the action against Veeramani and alleged that the party was deliberately shielding the granite baron in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences case.