All-women SIT to probe child abuse case against Veeramani

The SIT will function under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police A Amalraj. The commissioner has been directed to provide the required manpower and logistical support to the team.

Meanwhile the investigators had summoned assistant commissioner, MA Yasmin, now placed on vacancy reserve, former anti-vice squad inspector Mahesh Kumar and inspector Rajalakshmi for interrogation.

On Friday, the Chennai POCSO Special Court extended the judicial custody of Veeramani till October 9. He has been in judicial custody since August 29 and his existing remand period was due to end on Friday.

In view of security concerns, Veeramani was produced before Special Judge S Padma through video conference.