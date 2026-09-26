All-women SIT to probe child abuse case against Veeramani

CHENNAI: The State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the POCSO case against granite baron R Veeramani (84), with all four members of the team being women police officers.
An order issued by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, dated September 24, stated that an SIT has been formed "to effectively investigate the case and related matters" involving the Gem Granites founder.
The SIT is headed by PC Thenmozhi, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police. The other members are Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, West, Greater Chennai Police; J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police/Media Relations Officer in the DGP's office; and VV Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime against Women and Children, Greater Chennai Police.
The SIT will function under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police A Amalraj. The commissioner has been directed to provide the required manpower and logistical support to the team.
Meanwhile the investigators had summoned assistant commissioner, MA Yasmin, now placed on vacancy reserve, former anti-vice squad inspector Mahesh Kumar and inspector Rajalakshmi for interrogation.
On Friday, the Chennai POCSO Special Court extended the judicial custody of Veeramani till October 9. He has been in judicial custody since August 29 and his existing remand period was due to end on Friday.
In view of security concerns, Veeramani was produced before Special Judge S Padma through video conference.
Veeramani has been accused of sexually abusing minor girls. Three of his associates have also been arrested in the case, which has sent shockwaves across the State, with all political parties and the civil society demanding stringent punishment to the perpetrators.
Following allegations of police inaction despite a complaint made in November 2024, by Ranjan Kumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's Scheduled Caste Department, seeking police action against the industrialist, the government on Thursday eased two top IPS officers, A Arun and N Kannan, who served as then Commissioner and Additional Commissioner, respectively, out of their posts and placed them on "compulsory wait."
The Cyber Crime Cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has registered a case against media handles for publishing and circulating the photographs and video clips of a minor girl in connection with the Veeramani case. The case was registered on Friday under Section 23(4) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 67-B of the Information Technology Act. The police have appealed to the public not to circulate the minor’s photographs or video clips.