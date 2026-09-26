Veeramani Pocso case: CPM demands court-monitored probe

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) probing the sexual abuse allegations against Gem Granites proprietor R Veeramani be placed under the supervision of a High Court judge, saying the case involved influential people and required an independent investigation.
He welcomed the Pocso court's decision on June 19, 2026, to order a reinvestigation after refusing to accept the closure of the case on the ground that the identities of those involved could not be established from video evidence. Had the court not intervened, those allegedly responsible for the "heinous" crime could have escaped, he said.
Shanmugam said the TVK government had subsequently arrested Veeramani and others allegedly involved in the crime and was taking further action. The CPM demanded that all those involved in the case, those who aided the alleged offences and those who attempted to suppress them be brought before the law and given stringent punishment.
Shanmugam also criticised former ruling party DMK and its president MK Stalin over his recent statement that the party had neither intervened to protect anyone nor issued instructions in connection with the case.
The state government has constituted an SIT under the supervision of the police commissioner. However, Shanmugam said such an arrangement was not appropriate in a case involving influential people, particularly given past instances in which ways had allegedly been created for them to escape legal action.
The CPM therefore demanded that the SIT be constituted under the supervision of a High Court judge and conduct the investigation. He made the demand after leading a protest seeking stringent action in the sexual abuse cases. Shanmugam said reports that Veeramani had allegedly sexually abused more than 100 girls from poor and vulnerable families were shocking and described the allegations as an example of the serious crimes allegedly committed by wealthy and influential people.