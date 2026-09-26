Veeramani Pocso case: CPM demands court-monitored probe

He welcomed the Pocso court's decision on June 19, 2026, to order a reinvestigation after refusing to accept the closure of the case on the ground that the identities of those involved could not be established from video evidence. Had the court not intervened, those allegedly responsible for the "heinous" crime could have escaped, he said.

Shanmugam said the TVK government had subsequently arrested Veeramani and others allegedly involved in the crime and was taking further action. The CPM demanded that all those involved in the case, those who aided the alleged offences and those who attempted to suppress them be brought before the law and given stringent punishment.

Shanmugam also criticised former ruling party DMK and its president MK Stalin over his recent statement that the party had neither intervened to protect anyone nor issued instructions in connection with the case.