Mekedatu dam row: DMK indulging in 'cheap politics', says Cong leader Tagore

Taking strong exception to DMK principal secretary KN Nehru’s criticism of the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka of being "arrogant" and "betraying" Tamil Nadu, the Congress MP from Virudhunagar said. "Mr Nehru, when we were with you 20 days ago, there was no accusation. Today, you are suddenly targeting the Congress. This is cheap politics."

Karnataka leaders, Tagore said on 'X', were fighting for their people. "Tamil Nadu Congress will always stand for the farmers of Tamil Nadu. Will fight. We will do whatever needs to be done to protect the rights of Cauvery," he said, tagging Nehru’s statement issued by the DMK.