Will Vijay counter Karnataka's Mekedatu push, asks DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday criticised the Congress government in Karnataka over its renewed move to advance the proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery, with the party accusing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of disregarding Tamil Nadu's rights and provoking fresh concerns among Delta farmers, urging Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to respond to this issue affecting the entire State.
In a statement, DMK principal secretary KN Nehru condemned Shivakumar's reported remarks that Tamil Nadu had no right to oppose the project and his announcement that Karnataka would soon submit a revised detailed project report for the Mekedatu dam to the Union government.
Calling the remarks highly condemnable, Nehru said Karnataka's insistence on constructing the dam reflected an arrogant approach and amounted to a betrayal of Tamil Nadu as a whole.
The senior DMK leader alleged that Shivakumar appeared to be speaking with the assumption that the present government in Tamil Nadu was politically weak and that opposition to the project would soften because the Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, is also in power in Karnataka.
"Karnataka seems determined to proceed with the Mekedatu project despite strong objections from Tamil Nadu. This has caused anxiety and anger among farmers in the Delta," Nehru said.
The former minister pointed out that, as per the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery dispute, no construction activity could be undertaken at Mekedatu without obtaining prior consent from the lower riparian states.
Nehru also urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to break his silence and openly condemn Shivakumar's remarks, asserting that all political parties and people of Tamil Nadu stood united on safeguarding the State's rights over Cauvery waters.
"The people are waiting to see whether the Chief Minister will speak out at least on this issue, " he said.