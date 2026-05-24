Will Vijay counter Karnataka's Mekedatu push, asks DMK

In a statement, DMK principal secretary KN Nehru condemned Shivakumar's reported remarks that Tamil Nadu had no right to oppose the project and his announcement that Karnataka would soon submit a revised detailed project report for the Mekedatu dam to the Union government.

Calling the remarks highly condemnable, Nehru said Karnataka's insistence on constructing the dam reflected an arrogant approach and amounted to a betrayal of Tamil Nadu as a whole.

The senior DMK leader alleged that Shivakumar appeared to be speaking with the assumption that the present government in Tamil Nadu was politically weak and that opposition to the project would soften because the Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, is also in power in Karnataka.