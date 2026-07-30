Mekedatu clause: Madras High Court notice to TVK government

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday (July 30) issued notice on a petition filed by former AIADMK Minister Agri SS Krishnamurthy, challenging the inclusion of a clause seeking a fresh tribunal in the Assembly's Mekedatu dam resolution.
A First Bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary, the State Chief Secretary, and the Secretary to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The matter was adjourned for two weeks.
Krishnamurthy, who is also the party whip, moved the court contending that a clause seeking a fresh tribunal under Section 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, was added without following due procedure.
In his plea, the former minister stated that the original resolution circulated to MLAs on June 18, 2026, did not contain this demand. He argued that the additional clause was neither formally moved, seconded, debated, nor put to vote under Assembly rules.
He further pointed out that despite objections from AIADMK, PMK, and CPI members, the amended resolution was recorded and sent to the Union Government as passed unanimously on June 19, 2026.
The petitioner sought to quash the inserted portion and declare only the original resolution valid. He also requested a direction to the Legislative Secretary to recall the amended communication sent to the Centre and replace it with the original version.