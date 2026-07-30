Mekedatu clause: Madras High Court notice to TVK government

A First Bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary, the State Chief Secretary, and the Secretary to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The matter was adjourned for two weeks.

Krishnamurthy, who is also the party whip, moved the court contending that a clause seeking a fresh tribunal under Section 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, was added without following due procedure.