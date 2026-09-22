Meenakshi Amman Kumbabhishekam prasadam presented to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

R Ramesh, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR & CE), met the Chief Minister in Chennai on September 21 and presented the sacred `prasadam' to him.

On receiving the prasadam, the Chief Minister conveyed his greetings and appreciation for the successful conduct of the ceremony, according to an official release.

The Kumbabhishekam was held on September 17 after a gap of 17 years. The previous consecration at the temple was held on April 8, 2009.