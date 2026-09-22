Meenakshi Amman Kumbabhishekam prasadam presented to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

MADURAI: The sacred `prasadam' from the Kumbabhishekam of the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai was presented to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday.
R Ramesh, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR & CE), met the Chief Minister in Chennai on September 21 and presented the sacred `prasadam' to him.
On receiving the prasadam, the Chief Minister conveyed his greetings and appreciation for the successful conduct of the ceremony, according to an official release.
The Kumbabhishekam was held on September 17 after a gap of 17 years. The previous consecration at the temple was held on April 8, 2009.
The consecration of the 12 main gopurams and the golden vimanas of Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar was performed simultaneously amid the chanting of Tamil and Sanskrit hymns.
The State government had also made arrangements for 24 Tamil Oduvars to recite Thiruvasagam and Thirumurai hymns at the kalasams of the gopurams during the consecration.